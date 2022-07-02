Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $155.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

