Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.