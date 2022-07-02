Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Starco Brands stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Starco Brands has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

