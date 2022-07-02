Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,400 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the May 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 762,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,242. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.09. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.62.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.