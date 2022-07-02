StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the May 31st total of 119,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 370,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 2,095,677 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

GASS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

StealthGas stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.11. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

