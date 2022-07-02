Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $34.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carvana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.22. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. Carvana’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 33.3% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

