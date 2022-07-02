Stifel Nicolaus Trims CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Target Price to $2.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CURI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $89.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 367.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $2,121,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

