Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.38 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.1% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.25 and its 200-day moving average is $139.61. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

