Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.13. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($128.72) to €127.00 ($135.11) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($117.02) to €112.00 ($119.15) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($85.11) to €85.00 ($90.43) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.83.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

