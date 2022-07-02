Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.7% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12. The company has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

