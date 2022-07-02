Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VO opened at $199.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

