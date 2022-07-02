Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $221.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.