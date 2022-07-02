Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.45.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.74. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $63.73.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Stitch Fix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

