StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:UUU opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
