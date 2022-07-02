StockNews.com Downgrades WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

WHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of WHF opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $308.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 million. Analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company and non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

