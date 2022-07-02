StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.71. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

