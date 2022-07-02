StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $36.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Educational Development by 575.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

