StockNews.com Lowers Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $234.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director John C. Swalling purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,836 shares in the company, valued at $329,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,808 shares of company stock worth $196,414. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

