StockNews.com Lowers Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

ONB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer purchased 3,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark G. Sander acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

