Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.46

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 51254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €14.90 ($15.85) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

