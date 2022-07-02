Storj Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $87.58 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Storj has a market capitalization of $272.05 million and approximately $87.58 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 397,621,912 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

