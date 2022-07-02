Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Field & Main Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 2.4% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $193.34 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.88.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.