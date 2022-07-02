Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.74. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

