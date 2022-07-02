SunContract (SNC) Market Cap Reaches $3.15 Million

SunContract (SNC) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. SunContract has a market cap of $3.15 million and $251,849.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SunContract has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SunContract Coin Profile

SNC is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

