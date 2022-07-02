Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,975 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $27,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

