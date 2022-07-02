SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $564,108.41 and $1,760.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00149010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00711204 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00084512 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016087 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,054,461 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars.

