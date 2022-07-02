Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) PT Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

