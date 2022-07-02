Suyash Prasad Sells 23,923 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) CMO Suyash Prasad sold 23,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $84,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 543,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Suyash Prasad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Suyash Prasad sold 12,324 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $46,954.44.

Shares of TSHA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 167,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,382. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $139.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

