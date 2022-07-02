Suyash Prasad Sells 23,923 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) CMO Suyash Prasad sold 23,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $84,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 543,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Suyash Prasad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Suyash Prasad sold 12,324 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $46,954.44.
Shares of TSHA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 167,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,382. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $139.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.
TSHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
