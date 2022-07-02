Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.46. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $523.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 88.03% and a net margin of 31.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.0663 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

