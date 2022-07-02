Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. Approximately 16,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.
Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82.
Sylogist Company Profile (CVE:SYZ)
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.
