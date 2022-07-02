Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. Approximately 16,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82.

In other Sylogist news, Senior Officer David Elder sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$33,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at C$108,000.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

