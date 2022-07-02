Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

