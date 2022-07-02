Syntropy (NOIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.08 Million

Syntropy (NOIA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Syntropy has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $32.08 million and $198,180.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Syntropy Coin Profile

NOIA is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,718,932 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

