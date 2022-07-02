Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $49.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.