T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Trading Up 0.3%

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.24 and last traded at $44.24. Approximately 489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79.

Get T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 364,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,884 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 44.23% of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF worth $17,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.