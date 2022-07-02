Takkt (ETR:TTK) Shares Up 1.2%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €15.40 ($16.38) and last traded at €15.18 ($16.15). 39,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.00 ($15.96).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTK. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($20.21) price target on Takkt in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €19.20 ($20.43) price objective on Takkt in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Takkt alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.