Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Update

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the May 31st total of 591,400 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKAT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Takung Art in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKAT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.72. 66,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,159. Takung Art has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $16.00.

Takung Art ( NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 183.61% and a negative net margin of 171.42%.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

