Talanx (ETR:TLX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €35.60 ($37.87) and last traded at €36.32 ($38.64). 81,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.38 ($38.70).

Several brokerages have commented on TLX. Berenberg Bank set a €49.90 ($53.09) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Talanx in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

