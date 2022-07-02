Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.29. 27,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,500,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $4,725,799.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,954,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,131,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 71,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $1,607,295.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,295,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,886,171.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,117 shares of company stock valued at $38,830,271 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Talos Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.