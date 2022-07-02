Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Purchases £29,779.75 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Clodagh Moriarty purchased 25,025 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £29,779.75 ($36,535.09).

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 116.65 ($1.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 141.09. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1 year low of GBX 114.50 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.02 ($2.27).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.34) to GBX 189 ($2.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 191.13 ($2.34).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

