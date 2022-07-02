Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Shares Up 5.4%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. 774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Telecom Italia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

