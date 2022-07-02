Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TCEHY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays downgraded Tencent from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.55.

Get Tencent alerts:

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $435.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Tencent ( OTCMKTS:TCEHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Tencent had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tencent will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

Tencent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.