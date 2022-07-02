Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s 4th Largest Position

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.4% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $141,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $681.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.46 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $748.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $887.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

