The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Lifted by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 775.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 135,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $279.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

