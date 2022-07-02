The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Up 114.0% in June

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,500 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the May 31st total of 241,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of DSGX opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.33. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.12.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. CIBC cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
