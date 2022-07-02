The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Up 114.0% in June

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,500 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the May 31st total of 241,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of DSGX opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.33. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. CIBC cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

