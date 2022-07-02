The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on July 22nd

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

