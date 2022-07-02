The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FNLC opened at $30.31 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $334.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNLC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 69.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.