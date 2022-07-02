The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price to $30.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VCTR. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 821,522 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 399,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in Victory Capital by 1,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 405,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 384,102 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

