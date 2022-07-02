The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the May 31st total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HOKCY remained flat at $$1.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 362,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,162. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

