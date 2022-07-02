TheStreet Lowers Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cousins Properties to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,217,000 after buying an additional 155,633 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,453,000 after purchasing an additional 720,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,599,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,419 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

